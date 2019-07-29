Photo Flash: First Look at Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan in SWEENEY TODD in the Philippines

Click Here for More Articles on LEA SALONGA

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Lea Salonga will take on the role of Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim's classic musical SWEENEY TODD in the Philippines. The show culminates Atlantis' 20th Anniversary Season in 2019. She stars opposite Jett Pangan in the title role.

Check out the official poster art for the show below, featuring a first look at Salonga and Pangan in the roles!

An unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London seeking vengeance. His revenge leads him to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop. Sweeney Todd opens a new barber practice and Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts. People of London start lining up for her pies... and the carnage has only just begun!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will run at the Theater at Solaire, Pasay City from October 11 to 27, 2019. This year marks to 40th anniversary of the musical, having first opened on Broadway in 1979.





