Leading Ladies Picture Book, A IS FOR AUDRA, Will Be Released This Fall

A Is For Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z is the new children's picture book written by John Robert Allman and illustrated by Peter Emmerich. The book will be released on November 12.

Step into the spotlight and celebrate a cavalcade of Broadway's legendary leading ladies. Start with "A" for six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, then sing and dance your way through the alphabet with beloved entertainers like Carol Channing, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, and Liza Minnelli!

With their signature voices and iconic roles, these talented women have created some of the greatest moments in musical theater history. Broadway fans and theater lovers everywhere will give a standing ovation to this one-of-a-kind tribute full of toe-tapping rhymes, with illustrations as bright and beautiful as the shining lights on any marquee.



For more information, or to purchase the book, visit http://rhcbooks.com/books/576506/a-is-for-audra:-broadway.





