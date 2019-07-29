VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez, George Salazar, Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus And More Celebrate The Release of THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

This afternoon, Ghostlight Records celebrated the CD release of The Jonathan Larson Project with an exclusive in-store signing and performance at Barnes & Noble.

BroadwayWorld was on hand broadcasting live! Check out a peek inside the celebration below!

The even include performances from Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar, in addition to appearances from Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who directed and conceived the show, and Charlie Rosen, who provided music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements - will feature a performance of musical selections and a CD signing. The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side.

The Jonathan Larson Project features the music of the late Jonathan Larson, the generation-defining writer of Rent and tick, tick... BOOM!, the former an iconic Broadway landmark and the latter a beloved musical gem. The Jonathan Larson Project is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work featuring songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia; songs that were cut from Rent and tick, tick... BOOM!; songs written for both theatrical revues and for the radio; songs about politics, love and New York City; including many never before publicly performed or recorded.

The limited edition CD package features a collectible 40-page hardbound book containing previously unreleased artist archival materials, including photos and images of original lyric and music sheets, scripts, notebook pages, and much more. Also included are song lyrics, song annotations, and production and recording studio photos, along with liner notes from director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who conceived the project, and Jonathan Larson Grant-winning writer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, NBC's "Smash"). To order or stream the album, or to pre-order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/jonathanlarsonproject





