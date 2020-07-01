Wake Up With BWW 7/1: New HAMILTON Documentary Announced, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A special documentary featuring the original cast of Hamilton will premiere on July 3 alongside the filmed version of the production on Disney+!

In just days, the world will get to tune in for the phenomenon that is Hamilton, when it arrives on Disney+. The critics however, have already gotten their shot at the new film. Read the reviews below!

Scroll down to read more about these and other top stories!

1) Behind-The-Scenes HAMILTON Documentary Will Premiere Alongside the Filmed Production

2) BWW TV: HADESTOWN and the MLB Team Up for A Quarantine-Inspired 'Wait For Me'

Hadestown and past and present Major League Baseball players have come together and released two exclusive videos in celebration of the start of Spring Training and Broadway's eventual and inevitable return.. (more...)

3) Review Roundup: Find Out What Critics Thought of HAMILTON on Disney+ - Updating Live!

4) BWW TV: HADESTOWN Teams Up with the MLB for 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame'

Hadestown and past and present Major League Baseball players have come together and released two exclusive videos in celebration of the start of Spring Training and Broadway's eventual and inevitable return.. (more...)

5) Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies at 98

Comedy legend and The Dick Van Dyke Show creator Carl Reiner has passed away at 98. His assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Variety that he died of natural causes on Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Christopher Fitzgerald

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Shostakovich's The Nose, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Caitlin Kinnunen hosts Broadway Song/Story Time for Broadway Babysitters today at 11am. Check it out here!

- Richard Ridge chats with Lauren Patten on Backstage LIVE today at noon! Tune in right here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Behind the Rainbow Flag: Caitlin Kinnunen Shares Her Coming Out Story and Gives Advice to LGBTQ+ People Struggling to Come Out

BroadwayWorld celebrated Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series features theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

In an exclusive video, Caitlin Kinnunen shared her story of coming out, and provided advice to other LGBTQ+ people who are struggling to come out.

What we're geeking out over: Will Dustin Hoffman Lead OUR TOWN Revival on Broadway?

BroadwayWorld has learned that online rumors about a Broadway revival of Our Town are true. Producer Scott Rudin has plans to bring Thornton Wilder's play back to Broadway for the first time since 2002. Rudin has tapped Tony winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird) to direct the play, which will be led by Dustin Hoffman, who last appeared on Broadway in 1990. A timeline for the production remains unknown.

What we're watching: Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones Talk HAMILTON on GMA

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who originally played the Schuyler Sisters in the Broadway musical Hamilton, stop by GOOD MORNING AMERICA on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming production on Disney+.

Social Butterfly: Megan Hilty Sings 'Rainbow Connection'

Megan Hilty and husband Brian Gallagher took to Instagram to perform 'Rainbow Connection'.

Hilty shared: "Happy #pride kids! It doesn't end today. Be proud of who you are every day of the year, and find your rainbow connection."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Terrence Mann, who turns 69 today!

Mann is a three-time Tony nominee, most recently seen in Marie, Dancing Still

Broadway credits include: Pippin (Charles, Tony nomination), Beauty and the Beast (Beast, Tony nom.), Les Misérables (Javert, Tony nom.), Finding Neverland (Charles Frohman/Hook), Cats (Rum Tum Tugger), Scarlet Pimpernel (Chauvelin), Addams Family (Mal Beineke), Rocky Horror Show (Frank'N'Furter), Christmas Carol (Scrooge).

Off-Broadway: Jerry Springer The Opera, Assassins (Leon Czolgosz).

TV/Film: "sense8" (Mr. Whispers), "Dresden Files" (Bob), "Mrs Santa Claus" (Tavish), "As the World Turns" (Emmy nomination), A Chorus Line (Larry), Critters.

Mann is the artistic director of Triple Arts Musical Theatre Intensive and Endowed chair of musical theatre at Western Carolina University.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

