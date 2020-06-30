Behind the Rainbow Flag
Behind the Rainbow Flag: Caitlin Kinnunen Shares Her Coming Out Story and Gives Advice to LGBTQ+ People Struggling to Come Out

BroadwayWorld is celebrating Pride Month with Behind the Rainbow Flag. This series will feature theatre artists, who are members of the LGTBQ+ community sharing their stories, advice, or other pieces related to their identity.

In an exclusive video, Caitlin Kinnunen shared her story of coming out, and provided advice to other LGBTQ+ people who are struggling to come out.

Caitlin Kinnunen has appeared on Broadway in The Prom, originating the role of Emma Nolan and earning a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She has also been seen in The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening, on the First National Tour of Next to Normal, and in numerous film and television projects including; The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Sweet Little Lies, Younger, American Vandal, The Knick, and Law & Order: SVU.

