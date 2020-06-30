VIDEO: Megan Hilty Sings 'Rainbow Connection'

Megan Hilty and husband Brian Gallagher took to Instagram to perform 'Rainbow Connection'.

Hilty shared: "Happy #pride kids! It doesn't end today. Be proud of who you are every day of the year, and find your rainbow connection."

