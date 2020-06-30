VIDEO: Megan Hilty Sings 'Rainbow Connection'
Megan Hilty and husband Brian Gallagher took to Instagram to perform 'Rainbow Connection'.
Hilty shared: "Happy #pride kids! It doesn't end today. Be proud of who you are every day of the year, and find your rainbow connection."
Check out the video below!
Happy #pride? kids! It doesn't end today. Be proud of who you are every day of the year, and find your rainbow connection. ?aoe? @brianggallagher
A post shared by Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) on Jun 30, 2020 at 10:15am PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines
Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to ...
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON
Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose....