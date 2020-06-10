Wake Up With BWW 6/10: Lionel Richie Jukebox Movie Musical in the Works, Inaugural Antonyo Awards, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A group of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) theatremakers have published a letter to 'White American Theater' addressing racism in the industry and demanding change. Read their full letter in the story below.

Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, has announced the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community.

Walt Disney Studios is working on a jukebox-style movie musical featuring the music of Lionel Richie. The film tentatively shares the name of one of Richie's best-known hits, "All Night Long."

Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter. Radcliffe wrote a statement on The Trevor Project's website, stating "transgender women are women." Read his full piece in the story below.

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) LISTEN: Hear Ben Platt Sing His SONGLAND Selection 'Everything I Did to Get to You'

by TV News Desk

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer/songwriter, Ben Platt was the guest recording artist on Monday, June 8th's episode of Songland on NBC!. (more...)

2) Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'

Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.. (more...)

3) Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More

Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' and more.. (more...)

4) BIPOC Theatremakers Pen Letter to White American Theater Demanding Change

A group of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) theatremakers have published a letter to 'White American Theater' addressing racism in the industry and demanding change.. (more...)

5) Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A replay of the concert will also be available to watch one time only at 3PM on June 15th!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alyson Cambridge

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

Awards: TINA, Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Adrienne Warren and More Nominated for 2020 Antonyo Awards

Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, has announced the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community.

This joyous online event will take place at 7:00 pm EST on June 19, 2020, also known as Juneteenth, a holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in America. The streamed ceremony will include a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, star presenters and performers, and more.

What we're geeking out over: Disney is Developing Jukebox Movie Musical with the Songs of Lionel Richie

Walt Disney Studios is working on a jukebox-style movie musical featuring the music of Lionel Richie. The film tentatively shares the name of one of Richie's best-known hits, "All Night Long."

The project is reportedly in early development and is aiming for a theatrical release. Pete Chiarelli will write the screenplay. Richie, his manager Bruce Eskowitz, Dana Brunetti and Matt Del Piano will produce.

What we're watching: Kerry Washington Shares Her Opinions on the Protests: 'Democracy Works if We All Show Up'

Kerry Washington recently chatted with Jimmy Kimmel. Among many topics, Washington discussed how she feels about the protests that have been continuing daily since the death of George Floyd.

"It fills me with so much hope and encouragement," Washington says. "And I feel like we as a nation, and as a world in some ways, we're just done having our governments work in ways that don't reflect our values. Like I think for a long time people thought you could just be a passenger in this train called democracy, but that's not how it works."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles