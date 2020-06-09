BIPOC Theatremakers Pen Letter to White American Theater Demanding Change
A group of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) theatremakers have published a letter to "White American Theater" addressing racism in the industry and demanding change.
"We see you. We have always seen you. We have watched you pretend not to see us," the letter states. "We have watched you exploit us, shame us, diminish us, and exclude us. We see you."
The letter goes on to express concerns in various facets of the community, including programming and media. It also touches on the fact that BIPOC people are "used" in brochures, or asked to attend galas or panels, but the community isn't "willing to defend the sanctity of our bodies beyond the stages you make us jump through hoops to be considered for."
The letter concludes by saying, "We stand on this ground as BIPOC theatremakers, multi-generational, at varied stages in our careers, but fiercely in love with the Theatre. Too much to continue it under abuse."
Among those who signed the letter are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Lynn Nottage, Karen Olivo, Leslie Odom, Jr., Patina Miller, Viola Davis, Anika Noni Rose, and over 300 others.
The bottom of the site includes a link to a petition, urging people to demand change for BIPOC theatremakers. A note is made within the petition, asking for all who sign to not donate monetarily, but instead to direct their funds to Black Lives Matter.
Read the statement in its entirety, or sign the petition, at weseeyouwat.com.
