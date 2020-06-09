Breaking: Disney is Developing Jukebox Movie Musical with the Songs of Lionel Richie
Get ready to sing along all night long...
According to Variety, Walt Disney Studios is working on a jukebox-style movie musical featuring the music of Lionel Richie. The film tentatively shares the name of one of Richie's best-known hits, "All Night Long."
The project is reportedly in early development and is aiming for a theatrical release. Pete Chiarelli will write the screenplay. Richie, his manager Bruce Eskowitz, Dana Brunetti and Matt Del Piano will produce.
Beginning in 1968, Richie was a member of the funk and soul band the Commodores. The Commodores became established as a popular soul group; their first several albums had a danceable, funky sound, as in such tracks as "Machine Gun" and "Brick House". Over time, Richie wrote and sang more romantic, easy-listening ballads such as "Easy", "Three Times a Lady", "Still", and the breakup ballad "Sail On". Richie launched a solo career in 1982 and his 1982 debut solo album, Lionel Richie, contained three hit singles: the U.S. number-one song "Truly", and the top five hits "You Are" and "My Love". The album hit No. 3 on the music charts and sold over four million copies. His 1983 follow-up album, Can't Slow Down, sold over twice as many copies, propelling him into the first rank of international superstars. He also co-wrote the 1985 charity single "We Are the World" with Michael Jackson, which sold over 20 million copies.
Over the course of his career, Richie has sold over 90 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. He won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for Can't Slow Down, and his other GRAMMY AWARDS include Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) in 1985 and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for "Truly" in 1983.
