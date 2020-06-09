LISTEN: Hear Ben Platt Sing His SONGLAND Selection 'Everything I Did to Get to You'

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer/songwriter, Ben Platt was the guest recording artist on Monday, June 8th's episode of Songland on NBC!

Platt heard four songwriters pitch their original material alongside three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally. Platt ultimately chose songwriter David Davis' original song "Everything It Took To Get To You."

Listen to Platt sing the song below!

The winner of the 2017 Tony® Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt also received a GRAMMY® Award for his role on Atlantic's DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING and a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the TONY® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt is currently teaming with director Richard Linklater for a remarkable film version of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, to be filmed over the next 20 years and co-starring Beanie Feldstein and Blake Jenner.

Platt will also be seen in the much anticipated second season of the acclaimed series, The Politician, premiering exclusively via Netflix on Friday, June 19th. Created and Executive Produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk & Ian Brennan (Glee) for FOX 21 Television Studios, executive produced by Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Alexis Martin Woodall, and co-starring Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch, Season 1 of The Politician is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

Related Articles