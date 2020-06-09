Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More

Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is "doomed" and more.

On the topic of Broadway's return, LuPone doesn't seem too hopeful that will happen any time soon.

"Now they say Broadway will be shuttered until Labor Day. Well, we all know that's not true," she said. "I think it's going to come back at the earliest in January and maybe not even then. It's very, very depressing and very worrisome."

LuPone then went on to comment on Donald Trump, a person who she has not been shy about her negative feelings toward.

"This country is doomed," she said. "I think it is a failed experiment. I don't see us pulling ourselves out of this. I think we're heading into either fascism or a dictatorship. I think Trump will win a second term, and I think I'll move to Ireland."

Read Variety's full interview with LuPone here and watch the video interview below:

