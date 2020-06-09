Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is "doomed" and more.
On the topic of Broadway's return, LuPone doesn't seem too hopeful that will happen any time soon.
"Now they say Broadway will be shuttered until Labor Day. Well, we all know that's not true," she said. "I think it's going to come back at the earliest in January and maybe not even then. It's very, very depressing and very worrisome."
LuPone then went on to comment on Donald Trump, a person who she has not been shy about her negative feelings toward.
"This country is doomed," she said. "I think it is a failed experiment. I don't see us pulling ourselves out of this. I think we're heading into either fascism or a dictatorship. I think Trump will win a second term, and I think I'll move to Ireland."
Read Variety's full interview with LuPone here and watch the video interview below:
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Randy Rainbow is at it again with another hilarious song parody. This time, he parodied 'The Jitterbug' from The Wizard of Oz. The new video, called '... (read more)
Petition to Make the Apollo Theater a Broadway House Surpasses 5,000 Signatures
A petition has been created to make the Apollo Theater a Broadway house.... (read more)
VIDEO: Karen Olivo Vows to Not Work With All Who 'Fund Organizations That Perpetuate Inequality'
Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from 'any theatre, company, or persons, who would k... (read more)
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Andre De Shields, and More Talk Broadway Shutdown, the Ghost Light, and How They're Coping on CBS Sunday Morning
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca chatted with 'Hadestown' star André De Shields, multiple Tony-winner Bernadette Peters, Broadway producer Je... (read more)
Juilliard Announced as Number 1 on Hollywood Reporter's 2020 List of Best College Drama Programs
The Hollywood Reporter has released their 2020 list of The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World.... (read more)
What's the Plan? How Theatres are Pledging to Address Systemic Racism
The events of this week continue to send shockwaves around the world and theatres everywhere are responding to the public outcry. While many have been... (read more)