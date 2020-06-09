VIDEO: Kerry Washington Shares Her Opinions on the Protests: 'Democracy Works if We All Show Up'

Kerry Washington recently chatted with Jimmy Kimmel. Among many topics, Washington discussed how she feels about the protests that have been continuing daily since the death of George Floyd.

"It fills me with so much hope and encouragement," Washington says. "And I feel like we as a nation, and as a world in some ways, we're just done having our governments work in ways that don't reflect our values. Like I think for a long time people thought you could just be a passenger in this train called democracy, but that's not how it works."

"Democracy works if we all show up, and we all express our values, whether it's voting or in the streets protesting. That is what democracy looks like."

Washington also talked about delivering a commencement speech for YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual ceremony, introducing black history that predates segregation in schools, the renewed interest in her Netflix film American Son, working with Reese Witherspoon on the show "Little Fires Everywhere," and her dad's funny sense of humor that led to her doing "Dad Jokes" with him on Instagram.

