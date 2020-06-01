Wake Up With BWW 6/1: Drama Desk Awards Postponed, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards were set to air, but the broadcast was postponed due to breaking news events happening in New York. A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.

Read more about this, and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Constantine Maroulis, Stevie van Zandt, and More Perform Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life'

by Stage Tube

Constantine Maroulis, Stevie van Zandt, and more have teamed up for a performance of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life.. (more...)

2) RECAP: Faith Prince, Michael Rupert, and the Falsettos Original Off-Broadway Cast Shared Their Audition Stories on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Saturday night (8pm) with a Falsettos Original Off-Broadway Cast reunion with Stephen Bogardus, Janet Metz, Faith Prince, Michael Rupert and Chip Zien.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses 'Twisted Every Way' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Andrew Lloyd Webber has returned to his little converted church, where The Phantom of the Opera was born! This week, he's discussing 'Twisted Every Way', which was written as a countermelody to 'Primadonna.'. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, and HAMILTON Speak Up in Support of #BlackLivesMatter

A video has been posted on the official Hamilton social media accounts, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking up in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check out our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Seth Concert Series continues tonight with Kelli O'Hara's second performance!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bellini's I Puritani, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Broadway Education Alliance presents The Roger Rees Awards, a celebration of high school musical programs, tonight at 7pm. To watch, click here!

Update: Drama Desk Awards Postponed

The Drama Desk Awards were set to air last night, May 31. Due to breaking news events in New York this weekend, Spectrum News NY1 and the Drama Desk organization have made the decision to postpone the planned airing. More details on a rescheduled date and time will be made available soon.

What we're watching: Ramin Karimloo, Liz Callaway, Louise Dearman, and More on KINGS OF BROADWAY 2020

The online concert, KINGS OF BROADWAY 2020, was held today, May 31st. The concert celebrated the music of the legendary Broadway composers Jule Styne, Jerry Herman & Stephen Sondheim.

The evening featured musical performances from: Liz Callaway, Michael Colbourne, Deborah Crowe, Jordan Lee Davies, Louise Dearman, Janie Dee, Fra Fee, Rob Houchen, Damian Humbley, Ramin Karimloo, Claudia Kariuki, Emma Kingston, L Morgan Lee, Rebecca Lock, Nadim Naaman, Anna O'Byrne, Fiona O'Carroll, Jamie Parker, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Lucy Schaufer, Celinde Schoenmaker, Caroline Sheen, Samantha Spiro, Laura Tebbutt, Michael Xavier & Alex Young.

Social Butterfly: Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, and the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'All I Really Want'

Cast members from Jagged Little Pill on Broadway reunited virtually for a performance of "All I Really Want." The song is led by Celia Rose Gooding and Elizabeth Stanley.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

