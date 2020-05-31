VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses 'Twisted Every Way' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Andrew Lloyd Webber has returned to his little converted church, where The Phantom of the Opera was born!

This week, he's discussing 'Twisted Every Way', which was written as a countermelody to 'Primadonna.'

Webber said it is still one of his favourite moments in the entire score.

Watch the video below!

Today I am back in my little converted church, and as promised, would continue on last week and talk about 'Twisted Every Way' from @phantomopera. Written as a countermelody to 'Primadonna', it is still one of my favourite moments in the entire score. - ALW pic.twitter.com/gEzhwVdDtA - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 31, 2020

