Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Discusses 'Twisted Every Way' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Andrew Lloyd Webber has returned to his little converted church, where The Phantom of the Opera was born!
This week, he's discussing 'Twisted Every Way', which was written as a countermelody to 'Primadonna.'
Webber said it is still one of his favourite moments in the entire score.
Watch the video below!
Today I am back in my little converted church, and as promised, would continue on last week and talk about 'Twisted Every Way' from @phantomopera. Written as a countermelody to 'Primadonna', it is still one of my favourite moments in the entire score. - ALW pic.twitter.com/gEzhwVdDtA- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 31, 2020
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Live Now!
Hairspray Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch today at 2:00pm EST and be available for 48 hours. The ... (read more)
Governor Cuomo Announces New York City Will Begin First Phase of Reopening
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in today's press conference that New York City will begin its first phase of reopening on June 8. This means ... (read more)
QUIZ: Which Broadway Song Matches Your Personality?
Are you more of a 'My Shot' or 'Don't Rain On My Parade'? Take our personality quiz to find out!... (read more)
HADESTOWN Tour Postpones Hartford Performances
Hadestown, which had previously announced a tour beginning this fall has delayed the launch of the tour. The previously scheduled official tour openin... (read more)
Imelda Staunton-Led HELLO, DOLLY! Postponed to 2022
Hello, Dolly!, one of the most iconic musicals of all time, was set to begin performances this summer at the West End's Adelphi Theatre. Producers of ... (read more)
Ryan Murphy Buys Rights to THE NORMAL HEART & THE DESTINY OF ME; Aims to Run on Broadway in Rep
Ryan Murphy posted a heartfelt tribute to the late Larry Kramer on Instagram yesterday, following the news of his passing. In his post, he revealed th... (read more)
Hairspray Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch today at 2:00pm EST and be available for 48 hours. The ... (read more)
Governor Cuomo Announces New York City Will Begin First Phase of Reopening
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in today's press conference that New York City will begin its first phase of reopening on June 8. This means ... (read more)
QUIZ: Which Broadway Song Matches Your Personality?
Are you more of a 'My Shot' or 'Don't Rain On My Parade'? Take our personality quiz to find out!... (read more)
HADESTOWN Tour Postpones Hartford Performances
Hadestown, which had previously announced a tour beginning this fall has delayed the launch of the tour. The previously scheduled official tour openin... (read more)
Imelda Staunton-Led HELLO, DOLLY! Postponed to 2022
Hello, Dolly!, one of the most iconic musicals of all time, was set to begin performances this summer at the West End's Adelphi Theatre. Producers of ... (read more)
Ryan Murphy Buys Rights to THE NORMAL HEART & THE DESTINY OF ME; Aims to Run on Broadway in Rep
Ryan Murphy posted a heartfelt tribute to the late Larry Kramer on Instagram yesterday, following the news of his passing. In his post, he revealed th... (read more)