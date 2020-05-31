Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Constantine Maroulis, Stevie van Zandt, and More Perform Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life'

Article Pixel May. 31, 2020  

Constantine Maroulis, Stevie van Zandt, and more have teamed up for a performance of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life.

The group is calling itself Renegade Theater, named after the van Zandts' Renegade Nation.

The video is artistic directed by Maureen van Zandt and Vincent Pastore. The video is directed by Sammy Semenza, with production assistance by Pamela Johnston.

The performers include Joanna Bonaro, Warren Bub, Gina Di Peppe, Rachel Francis, Kevin Hoffman, Daniella Horvath, Christian Keiber, Kerry McGann, Ernest Mingione, Vincent Pastore, Maureen Van Zandt, and Nicholas Wey with Stevie, Vinnie and Sammy as special guests.

Watch the performance below!

VIDEO: Constantine Maroulis, Stevie van Zandt, and More Perform Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: On This Day, May 30 - Happy Birthday, Idina Menzel!
  • VIDEO: Christina Bianco Sings 'Don't Rain on My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL
  • VIDEO: Watch a Clip From Second Stage's STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, Starring Josh Charles, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne, and Paul Schneider
  • VIDEO: AMELIE London Cast Recording Will Be Released June 5; Listen to 'Stay' Now!
  • VIDEO: Team Starkid's Jaime Lyn Beatty Creates Quarantine-Inspired Puppet Film
  • VIDEO: Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée and More From THE WRONG MAN Present At-Home Performance