VIDEO: Constantine Maroulis, Stevie van Zandt, and More Perform Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life'

Constantine Maroulis, Stevie van Zandt, and more have teamed up for a performance of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life.

The group is calling itself Renegade Theater, named after the van Zandts' Renegade Nation.

The video is artistic directed by Maureen van Zandt and Vincent Pastore. The video is directed by Sammy Semenza, with production assistance by Pamela Johnston.

The performers include Joanna Bonaro, Warren Bub, Gina Di Peppe, Rachel Francis, Kevin Hoffman, Daniella Horvath, Christian Keiber, Kerry McGann, Ernest Mingione, Vincent Pastore, Maureen Van Zandt, and Nicholas Wey with Stevie, Vinnie and Sammy as special guests.

Watch the performance below!

