Wake Up With BWW 5/26: Broadway League President Hopes For January Return, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin is hoping for a January return for Broadway. 'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person,' she said. 'I tend to think it will be after the first of the year, in January...'

Read more about this and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President

'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think it will be after the first of the year, in January...'. (more...)

2) Broadway Rewind: The SMASH Cast Gathers to Celebrate the Premiere in 2011!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Today, we rewind to 2011, when the whole Smash company (plus supportive members of the Broadway community) gathered at the Museum of Modern Art for an early screening. Watch as they talk about early days of Smash, before it even premiered in 2012!. (more...)

3) Weekly Polls RESULTS: What is Your Favorite Movie to Stage Adaptation Throughout the Decades?

Films from throughout cinematic history have been brought to the Broadway stage for years. Which shows do you pick in each decade?. (more...)

4) Memorial Day Musicals: 10 Broadway Shows That Salute the Troops

As we pause today to remember their sacrifice, BroadwayWorld is looking back on stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage, which have been the topics of countless films, television series, and of course... theatre. Below we celebrate our armed forces with songs from musicals that tell their story.. (more...)

5) Broadway From Home: Musicals to Watch to Kick off Summer!

by Kaitlin Milligan

Memorial Day is known as the official start to summer, and although this year summer may look a little bit different, we wanted to share the best musicals to watch if you want escape from your living room and be transported to all the warm and sunny places you may not be able to get to for a little while!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alice Ripley

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check out our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series with ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2017-2018 SEASON tonight at 6:30pm. Watch here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Ernani, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Amy Hart hosts a Stagey Quiz for the Theatre Cafe tonight at 7:30pm. Learn more here!

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with Liza in New Orleans

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss Liza Minnelli's 1980 concert in New Orleans. They also talk about Halston, Judy Garland, Lorna Luft, Kander and Ebb, Harry Nilsson, Melissa Manchester, Barry Manilow, Bill LaVorgna, and Leslie Kritzer. Tune in to Ben and Daniel's weekly live show "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August," on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30am EST on BroadwayWorld's Facebook and Broadway Podcast Network YouTube, to vote on upcoming QuaranStreams.

What we're watching: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert

PBS presented the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise with new performances and tributes filmed around the country honoring all of our American heroes. The special 90-minute presentation of the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, featuring new and relevant content for these times and iconic show segments, aired on May 24.

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on How THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Got its Start

Andrew Lloyd Webber is kicking off a new series on his social media accounts, where he reflects on how some of his shows began.

Today, he's looking back on the birth of The Phantom of the Opera, by visiting where the show was first tried out.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles