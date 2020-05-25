Memorial Day Musicals: 10 Broadway Shows That Salute the Troops

Memorial Day is here- that special time for reflection on the many Americans lives lost in service to our country. The dedication of our armed forces has become an integral part of the story of America, shaping history from our country's beginning, through today.

While we will celebrate a bit differently this year, we will still pause today to remember their sacrifice. BroadwayWorld is looking back on stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage, which have been the topics of countless films, television series, and of course... theatre. Below we celebrate our armed forces with songs from musicals that tell their story.

Need more ways to celebrate? Tune in right here to watch the PBS NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, featuring performances from Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and more!

1776 While John Adams and the Continental Congress squabble over independence, General George Washington's troops fight the Red Coats during the American Revolution. Hamilton Alexander Hamilton helps General George Washington strategize an end to the American Revolution and a plan for the country's future. The Civil War Union and Confederate soldiers, slaves, historical figures, and civilians tell the story of the bloodiest conflict in US history.

Shenandoah A peaceful-minded widower from Virginia is forced to face the realities of the divided country when his youngest son is taken prisoner by Union soldiers and his friends and family join in the fight. This is the Army Spanning across both World Wars, a father and son entertain the troops (and eventually the President) with patriotic musical revues. On the Town Three American sailors spend their 24-hour shore leave in a helluva town- New York City, before returning to war in 1944.

White Christmas Two World War II veterans enlist the help of their friends from the army to surprise their former General, at his lodge in Pine Tree, Vermont.

South Pacific A Navy nurse and Marine Lieutenant each struggle with racial prejudice in their own island romances, while restless American seabees await an end to the war.

An American in Paris An American solider decides to stay in Paris after serving in World War II and gets help from new friends to imagine a future brighter than the atrocities they recently witnessed.

Miss Saigon After surviving the violence of Vietnam, two Marines return home and must confront both the reality of their new lives and the memory of those they left on the other side of the world.

