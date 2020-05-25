Click Here for More Articles on Weekly Polls
Weekly Polls RESULTS: What is Your Favorite Movie to Stage Adaptation Throughout the Decades?
We want to hear your opinion in our weekly polls! You voted on movie to stage adaptations, see which productions got the most votes!
Do you share the same opinions as the majority of our readers? Vote in our weekly polls, out every Wednesdays! Answers posted every Monday.
Films from the 1950s
20.1%- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers - Film 1954, Stage 1982
44.1%- An American in Paris - Film 1951, Stage 2015
29.2%- Sunset Boulevard - FIlm 1950, Stage 1994, 2017
6.7%- Gigi - Film 1958, Stage 1973, 2015
Films from the 1960s
36.2%- Mary Poppins - Film 1964, Stage 2006
16.2%- The Producers - Film 1967, Stage 2001
11.8%- Thoroughly Modern Millie - Film 1967, Stage 2002
35.8%- Little Shop of Horrors - Film 1960, Stage 2003
Films from the 1970s
47.6%- Monty Python's Spamalot - Film (Holy Grail) 1975, Stage 2005
7.9%- Grey Gardens - Film 1975, Stage 2006
36.4%- Carrie - Film 1976, Stage 1988
8.2%- Rocky - Film 1976, Stage 2014
Films from the 1980s
63.7%- Beetlejuice - Film 1988, Stage 2019
20.7%- 9 to 5 - Film 1980, Stage 2009
6.7%- Xanadu - Film 1980, Stage 2007
9.0%- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels - Film 1988, Stage 2005
Films from the 1990s
45.9%- Newsies - Film 1992, Stage 2012
26.3%- The Lion King - Film 1994, Stage 1997
3.3%- Pretty Woman - Film 1990, Stage 2018
24.5%- Beauty and the Beast - Film 1991, Stage 1994
Films from the 2000s
16.6%- Once - Film 2007, Stage 2012
40.6%- Mean Girls - Film 2004, Stage 2018
31.0%- Shrek - Film 2001, Stage 2008
11.7%- Finding Neverland - Film 2004, Stage 2015
