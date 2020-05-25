Weekly Polls RESULTS: What is Your Favorite Movie to Stage Adaptation Throughout the Decades?

Click Here for More Articles on Weekly Polls

Films from the 1950s 20.1%- Seven Brides for Seven Brothers - Film 1954, Stage 1982 44.1%- An American in Paris - Film 1951, Stage 2015 29.2%- Sunset Boulevard - FIlm 1950, Stage 1994, 2017 6.7%- Gigi - Film 1958, Stage 1973, 2015 Films from the 1960s 36.2%- Mary Poppins - Film 1964, Stage 2006 16.2%- The Producers - Film 1967, Stage 2001 11.8%- Thoroughly Modern Millie - Film 1967, Stage 2002 35.8%- Little Shop of Horrors - Film 1960, Stage 2003 Films from the 1970s 47.6%- Monty Python's Spamalot - Film (Holy Grail) 1975, Stage 2005 7.9%- Grey Gardens - Film 1975, Stage 2006 36.4%- Carrie - Film 1976, Stage 1988 8.2%- Rocky - Film 1976, Stage 2014 Films from the 1980s 63.7%- Beetlejuice - Film 1988, Stage 2019 20.7%- 9 to 5 - Film 1980, Stage 2009 6.7%- Xanadu - Film 1980, Stage 2007 9.0%- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels - Film 1988, Stage 2005 Films from the 1990s 45.9%- Newsies - Film 1992, Stage 2012 26.3%- The Lion King - Film 1994, Stage 1997 3.3%- Pretty Woman - Film 1990, Stage 2018 24.5%- Beauty and the Beast - Film 1991, Stage 1994 Films from the 2000s 16.6%- Once - Film 2007, Stage 2012 40.6%- Mean Girls - Film 2004, Stage 2018 31.0%- Shrek - Film 2001, Stage 2008 11.7%- Finding Neverland - Film 2004, Stage 2015

