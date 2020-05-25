BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with Liza in New Orleans

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss Liza Minnelli's 1980 concert in New Orleans. They also talk about Halston, Judy Garland, Lorna Luft, Kander and Ebb, Harry Nilsson, Melissa Manchester, Barry Manilow, Bill LaVorgna, and Leslie Kritzer. Tune in to Ben and Daniel's weekly live show "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August," on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30am EST on BroadwayWorld's Facebook and Broadway Podcast Network YouTube, to vote on upcoming QuaranStreams.

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.

