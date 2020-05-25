BROADWAY REWIND
Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY REWIND

Broadway Rewind: The SMASH Cast Gathers to Celebrate the Premiere in 2011!

Article Pixel May. 25, 2020  

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron who will serve as lead producers. They are developing a live stage adaptation inspired by the NBC series of the same name on which they all worked together.

This news comes just after Wednesday night's broadcast of Bombshell, the show within Smash. You can watch the full concert here!

Today, we rewind to 2011, when the whole Smash company (plus supportive members of the Broadway community) gathered at the Museum of Modern Art for an early screening. Watch as they talk about early days of Smash, before it even premiered in 2012!

Broadway Rewind: The SMASH Cast Gathers to Celebrate the Premiere in 2011!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Next on Stage

Related Articles


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Lena Hall Perform 'Say It Ain't So, Joe' on SNOWPIERCER
  • BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Wall Slide
  • BWW TV: The HADESTOWN Family Reunites for A Virtual Performance
  • BWW Flashback: Randy Rainbow (Re)Reads Patti LuPone's Autobiography- How Patti Brought GYPSY Back to Broadway!