Wake Up With BWW 5/23: THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer, PETER PAN GOES WRONG Extends, and More!

Plus, Myles Frost is bringing MJ to London, read the reviews for The Little Mermaid, and more!

May. 23, 2023
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Watch an all new trailer for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple! The cast is led by Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey and more. The film will be released later this year.

What are the critics saying about the new live-action remake film of The Little Mermaid? Read all of the reviews in our Review Roundup!

Myles Frost is bringing MJ to London! Frost, who won the Tony Award for his performance as Michael Jackson in the musical on Broadway, will reprise his role in London's West End.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong has extended its run on Broadway, ahead of a run in Los Angeles later this year.

Plus, go inside BroadwayWorld's star-studded 20th anniversary concert, which took place at Sony Hall on Sunday night.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & More
by Michael Major

The first teaser trailer for the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released. Get a first look at Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and more in the new video trailer now! The film is directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced Oprah Winfrey.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake Swims Into Theaters
by Review Roundups

'The Little Mermaid' stars Halle Bailey (Chloe x Halle, 'The Color Purple') as Ariel; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs ('Hamilton,' 'Snowpiercer') as the voice of Sebastian; Melissa McCarthy ('Bridesmaids') as Ursula; Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric; and more. Find out what critics thought and read The Little Mermaid reviews now!. (more...)

Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
by Stephi Wild

Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in the Broadway production of MJ the Musical, and for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, will bring his star-making performance to London.. (more...)

Photos: BroadwayWorld Celebrates 20 Years with Star-Studded Benefit Concert at Sony Hall
by Jennifer Broski

Last night will go down in the books as a night to remember, especially if you happened to be at Sony Hall and witnessed the firestorm of talent that celebrated BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary under the musical direction of Kevin Stites and the direction of Richard Jay-Alexander.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Kelli O'Hara and Brian D'Arcy James in the world premiere of Days of Wine and Roses at Atlantic Theater Company!. (more...)

PETER PAN GOES WRONG Extends on Broadway Before Los Angeles Run
by Stephi Wild

The producers of Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, have announced that the show has been extended for another two weeks through July 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre before heading to Los Angeles!. (more...)

LEOPOLDSTADT Limited Series Adaptation in the Works
by Michael Major

A limited series adaptation of Leopoldstadt is in the works. Discussions to bring the acclaimed play to the small screen began discreetly before the Writers Guild of America strike began. No deals for the series have been made and it will most likely not land until after the strike is over.. (more...)

Video: See Iglehart, Kritzer, Brightman, McClure & More in SPAMALOT
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out footage from The John F. Kennedy Center for the performing Arts' Monty Python’s Spamalot, which starred Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and Rob McClure.. (more...)

Reflecting on 20 Years of BroadwayWorld and Last Night's Celebration at Sony Hall
by Robert Diamond

As I woke this morning in a hotel room in the heart of Manhattan, I somehow felt that I was waking up in a land of another time and space. The one single word that I can form in my head and heart is 'gratitude.'. (more...)

