Photos: First Look at Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Days of Wine and Roses is now in previews and will open on Monday, June 5th for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 9th.

Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the world premiere musical, Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical will feature a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Get a first look at photos below!

Days of Wine and Roses is now in previews and will open on Monday, June 5th for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 9th Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Tony Award nominee Brian d’Arcy James (Into The Woods) star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950's New York and struggling against themselves to rebuild a family.

Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. A world premiere musical directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

In addition Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses features Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Bill English (Anything Goes), Nicole Ferguson (Merrily We Roll Along), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Ted Koch (To Kill A Mockingbird), Ella Dane Morgan (Waitress), Scarlett Unger (Off-Broadway debut), and Kelcey Watson (The Oresteia).

Days of Wine and Roses will feature choreography by Sergio Trujillo & Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, music contractor Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Judith Schoenfeld will serve as the production stage manager. 

In association with Alchemation and Mark Cortale.

Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster

Days of Wine and Roses
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

Days of Wine and Roses
Kelli O'Hara

Days of Wine and Roses
Byron Jennings, Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

Days of Wine and Roses
Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara

Days of Wine and Roses
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

Days of Wine and Roses
Brian d'Arcy James and Ted Koch

Days of Wine and Roses
Kelli O'Hara and Ella Dane Morgan

Days of Wine and Roses
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

Days of Wine and Roses
Brian d'Arcy James

Days of Wine and Roses
Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings and Brian d'Arcy James

Days of Wine and Roses
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

Days of Wine and Roses
Brian d'Arcy James and Kelli O'Hara

Days of Wine and Roses
Ella Dane Morgan, Brian d'Arcy James, David Jennings, and Kelli O'Hara

Days of Wine and Roses
Kelli O'Hara, Bill English and Sharon Catherine Brown



Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Photo
Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere musical, Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James!

Full Cast Set For DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Photo
Full Cast Set For DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Atlantic Theater Company has announced additional casting for the world premiere musical Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the new musical will feature a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.


