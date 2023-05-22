LEOPOLDSTADT Limited Series Adaptation in the Works

Leopoldstadt is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

A limited series adaptation of Leopoldstadt is in the works.

Deadline reports that discussions to bring the acclaimed play to the small screen began discreetly before the Writers Guild of America strike began. No deals for the series have been made and it will most likely not land until after the strike is over.

The series would feature "top talent" and will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment. Patrick Marber would return as director with Stephen Daldry adapting the play.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century.

Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. "Tom Stoppard is endlessly intrigued by questions of fate, chance, coincidence, in history as well as in love, and in the epic, breathtaking Leopoldstadt, he examines the consequence of an entire people trapped in a common fate" (The Washington Post).

Leopoldstadt is now playing on Broadway with a cast of 38 actors. The production is playing through Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway.

Recommended For You