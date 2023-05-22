Photos: BroadwayWorld Celebrates 20 Years with Star-Studded Benefit Concert at Sony Hall

The special night was hosted by Richard Ridge and Chita Rivera.

BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Last night will go down in the books as a night to remember, especially if you happened to be at Sony Hall and witnessed the firestorm of talent that celebrated BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary under the musical direction of Kevin Stites and the direction of Richard Jay-Alexander.

The evening was a complete meal from soup to nuts, and even included a Proclamation from the Mayor's Office, naming May 21, 2023 as BroadwayWorld Day in New York City.

The packed house was treated to 3 hours of non-stop Broadway legendary status entertainment and the standing ovations were many. The night was hosted by legendary Tony-winner Chita Rivera and popular BroadwayWorld host Richard Ridge. Here are some pictures that will give you an idea of the evening's lineup. #broadwayworld20. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Chita Rivera, Richard Ridge
Chita Rivera, Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera
Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera

Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera
Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera

Donna McKechnie
Donna McKechnie

Donna McKechnie
Donna McKechnie

Donna McKechnie
Donna McKechnie

Donna McKechnie
Donna McKechnie

Donna McKechnie
Donna McKechnie

Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Elizabeth Teeter
Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter
Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter
Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter
Elizabeth Teeter

Elizabeth Teeter
Elizabeth Teeter

Paulo Szot
Paulo Szot

Paulo Szot
Paulo Szot

Paulo Szot
Paulo Szot

Paulo Szot
Paulo Szot

Paulo Szot
Paulo Szot

Carla Hoke-Miller
Carla Hoke-Miller

Carla Hoke-Miller
Carla Hoke-Miller

Robert Diamond, Carla Hoke-Miller
Robert Diamond, Carla Hoke-Miller

Robert Diamond, Carla Hoke-Miller
Robert Diamond, Carla Hoke-Miller

Robert Diamond
Robert Diamond

Robert Diamond
Robert Diamond

Marc Shaiman
Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman
Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman
Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman
Marc Shaiman

Chita Rivera, Richard Ridge
Chita Rivera, Richard Ridge

Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone

Mario Cantone
Mario Cantone

Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera, Mario Cantone
Richard Ridge, Chita Rivera, Mario Cantone

Myles Frost
Myles Frost

Myles Frost
Myles Frost

Myles Frost
Myles Frost

Myles Frost
Myles Frost

Myles Frost
Myles Frost

Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Liz Callaway, Brittney Johnson
Liz Callaway, Brittney Johnson

Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean

Orfeh
Orfeh

Orfeh, Constantine Maroulis
Orfeh, Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis
Constantine Maroulis

Orfeh
Orfeh

Orfeh, Constantine Maroulis
Orfeh, Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis
Constantine Maroulis

Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow

Christopher Sieber
Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber
Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber
Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber
Christopher Sieber

Christopher Sieber
Christopher Sieber

Natalie Toro
Natalie Toro

Natalie Toro
Natalie Toro

Natalie Toro
Natalie Toro

Natalie Toro
Natalie Toro

Josh Walden, Natalie Toro, Kurt Domoney
Josh Walden, Natalie Toro, Kurt Domoney

Josh Walden, Natalie Toro, Kurt Domoney
Josh Walden, Natalie Toro, Kurt Domoney

Josh Walden, Natalie Toro, Kurt Domoney
Josh Walden, Natalie Toro, Kurt Domoney

Eden Espinosa
Eden Espinosa

Eden Espinosa
Eden Espinosa

Eden Espinosa
Eden Espinosa

Eden Espinosa
Eden Espinosa

Eden Espinosa
Eden Espinosa

Debbie Gibson
Debbie Gibson

Debbie Gibson
Debbie Gibson

Debbie Gibson
Debbie Gibson

Debbie Gibson
Debbie Gibson

Debbie Gibson
Debbie Gibson

Olivia Elease Hardy
Olivia Elease Hardy

Olivia Elease Hardy
Olivia Elease Hardy

Olivia Elease Hardy
Olivia Elease Hardy

Olivia Elease Hardy
Olivia Elease Hardy

Olivia Elease Hardy
Olivia Elease Hardy

Blair St. Clair
Blair St. Clair

Blair St. Clair
Blair St. Clair

Blair St. Clair
Blair St. Clair

Blair St. Clair
Blair St. Clair

Blair St. Clair
Blair St. Clair

Jessica Vosk
Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk
Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk
Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk
Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk
Jessica Vosk

Hugh Panaro
Hugh Panaro

Hugh Panaro
Hugh Panaro

Hugh Panaro
Hugh Panaro

Hugh Panaro
Hugh Panaro

Hugh Panaro
Hugh Panaro

Robert Diamond
Robert Diamond



