Photos: BroadwayWorld Celebrates 20 Years with Star-Studded Benefit Concert at Sony Hall

Last night will go down in the books as a night to remember, especially if you happened to be at Sony Hall and witnessed the firestorm of talent that celebrated BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary under the musical direction of Kevin Stites and the direction of Richard Jay-Alexander.

The evening was a complete meal from soup to nuts, and even included a Proclamation from the Mayor's Office, naming May 21, 2023 as BroadwayWorld Day in New York City.



The packed house was treated to 3 hours of non-stop Broadway legendary status entertainment and the standing ovations were many. The night was hosted by legendary Tony-winner Chita Rivera and popular BroadwayWorld host Richard Ridge. Here are some pictures that will give you an idea of the evening's lineup. #broadwayworld20.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski