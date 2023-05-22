Video: See Iglehart, Kritzer, Brightman, McClure & More in SPAMALOT

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presented Monty Python’s Spamalot in the Center’s Eisenhower Theater May 12–21, 2023.

See footage from the production below!

The production was directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (BCS: The Who’s Tommy) with musical direction by John Bell (Into the Woods).

The cast featured Tony Award® nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot, Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Elf, Something Rotten!) as Lady of the Lake, two-time Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Matthew Saldivar (Honeymoon in Vegas, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as Patsy, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot, BCS: Guys and Dolls and The Music Man) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Jane Anger, BCS: How to Succeed…) as Sir Robin, and Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud) as Sir Galahad.

Monty Python’s Spamalot also featured Phillip Attmore, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Michael Fatica, Ryan Kasprzak, Eloise Kropp, Daniel May, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, and Kristin Piro.

Lovingly ripped-off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes…a shrubbery. With music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and book and lyrics by Eric Idle, Monty Python’s Spamalot is a giddy good time that proves chivalry is “not dead yet”—in fact, it’s never been funnier.