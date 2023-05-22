Video: See Iglehart, Kritzer, Brightman, McClure & More in SPAMALOT

Lovingly ripped-off from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 3 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 4 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presented Monty Python’s Spamalot in the Center’s Eisenhower Theater May 12–21, 2023.

See footage from the production below!

The production was directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (BCS: The Who’s Tommy) with musical direction by John Bell (Into the Woods). 

The cast featured Tony Award® nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot, Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Elf, Something Rotten!) as Lady of the Lake, two-time Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Matthew Saldivar (Honeymoon in Vegas, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as Patsy, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot, BCS: Guys and Dolls and The Music Man) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Jane Anger, BCS: How to Succeed…) as Sir Robin, and Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud) as Sir Galahad.

Monty Python’s Spamalot also featured Phillip Attmore, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Michael Fatica, Ryan Kasprzak, Eloise Kropp, Daniel May, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, and Kristin Piro.

Lovingly ripped-off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes…a shrubbery. With music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and book and lyrics by Eric Idle, Monty Python’s Spamalot is a giddy good time that proves chivalry is “not dead yet”—in fact, it’s never been funnier.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer

The first teaser trailer for the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released. Get a first look at Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and more in the new video trailer now! The film is directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced Oprah Winfrey.

Video: Colton Ryan Has Unbridled Pride for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Photo
Video: Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Colton Ryan chats more about the importance of New York, New York's message, how he got started in theatre, and so much more.

LEOPOLDSTADT Limited Series Adaptation in the Works Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT Limited Series Adaptation in the Works

A limited series adaptation of Leopoldstadt is in the works. Discussions to bring the acclaimed play to the small screen began discreetly before the Writers Guild of America strike began. No deals for the series have been made and it will most likely not land until after the strike is over.

Reflecting on 20 Years of BroadwayWorld and Last Nights Celebration at Sony Hall Photo
Reflecting on 20 Years of BroadwayWorld and Last Night's Celebration at Sony Hall

As I woke this morning in a hotel room in the heart of Manhattan, I somehow felt that I was waking up in a land of another time and space. The one single word that I can form in my head and heart is 'gratitude.'


More Hot Stories For You

PETER PAN GOES WRONG Extends on Broadway Before Los Angeles RunPETER PAN GOES WRONG Extends on Broadway Before Los Angeles Run
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in LondonTony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Photos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatre's Annual Gala Benefit Concert Honoring Sheryl Lee RalphPhotos: Go Inside Amas Musical Theatre's Annual Gala Benefit Concert Honoring Sheryl Lee Ralph
Megan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT This MonthMegan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More to Perform at PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT This Month

Videos

Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Video
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You