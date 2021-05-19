Wake Up With BWW 5/19: First Look at Ben Platt in the Upcoming DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The upcoming Dear Evan Hansen film has released its first official trailer, as well as production photos! Check them out below!

Plus, learn all about Paper Mill's upcoming season, the pre-Broadway engagement of Paradise Square, and more!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Watch the First Official Trailer for the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!

by Stage Tube

Watch the official trailer for 'Dear Evan Hansen,' set for a September 24th release, below!. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: See Ben Platt & More in Production Photos From the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie!

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).. (more...)

3) Breaking: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, A JOLLY HOLIDAY, CLUE, THE WANDERER & SISTER ACT Announced For Paper Mill's 2021/22 Season

BroadwayWorld has learned details of Paper Mill's upcoming 2021-2022 season. Productions set include Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, a production titled 'A Jolly Holiday' in partnership with Disney on Broadway, CLUE - the 1997 off-Broadway Peter DePietro musical based on the popular Hasbro board game, the long awaited THE WANDERER based on the life and music of Dion, and the Broadway smash-hit SISTER ACT.. (more...)

4) PARADISE SQUARE, Produced by Garth H. Drabinsky, Will Have Pre-Broadway Engagement in Chicago This November

Broadway In Chicago will host the Pre-Broadway Premiere of Paradise Square. This new musical, which examines a remarkable yet virtually unknown moment in American history, will play a strictly limited engagement from November 2 - December 5, 2021, at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. . (more...)

5) Broadway League is 'Evaluating the Revised Guidelines' for Impact on Fall Re-Opening

Following the CDC's announcement last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed in a press conference that the state will officially adopt their guidance starting Wednesday, May 19. The Broadway League has now issued a statement on how that progress affects the road back to normal in regards to Broadway.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Cheryl Freeman

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is TBA.

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov Starring Ekaterina Semenchuk, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Oleg Balashov, Evgeny Nikitin, René Pape, Mikhail Petrenko, and Vladimir Ognovenko, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Stephen Wadsworth. From October 23, 2010.

- Tonight at 8pm, Stars in the House continues with Off-Broadway hit musical PAGEANT Reunion featuring John Salvatore, Randl Ask, Joe Joyce, Dick Scanlan, David Drake, Jack Plotnick, and director/choreographer Bobby Longbottom.​

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale and More Talk Spectrum Originals Series THE BITE

BroadwayWorld sat down with the creators and stars of the new Spectrum Originals series, The Bite to discuss the making of the show, what viewers can expect and more!

Check out interviews with Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale, Leslie Uggams, and The Bite's creators, executive producers and Writers Robert and Michelle King below!

What we're watching: MJ Rodriguez Shares Who She'd Like to Play in the MCU!

MJ Rodriguez would love to play Elektra in the MCU because she feels like they share similar personalities and she has taken Karate lessons!

Don't miss MJ Rodriguez's dazzling performance in the final season of FX's "Pose."

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!