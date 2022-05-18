Wake Up With BWW 5/18: Outer Critics Circle Award Winners, Chita Rivera Award Nominations, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Chita Rivera

Today's top stories include the 2022 Outer Critics Circle awards, which were presented to The Lehman Trilogy and Kimberly Akimbo, among many others. Check out the full winners list below!

The Chita Rivera Award nominations have also been announced, which include Sutton Foster, Hugh Jackman, and more!

Plus, a new production of Parade has been announced at New York City Center, starring Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/15/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/15/2022.. (more...)

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/17

by BWW Special

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS! Read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/15/2022.. (more...)

Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt to Star in PARADE at New York City Center, Directed by Michael Arden

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New York City Center today announced the Annual Gala Presentation for the 2022 - 2023 season will be a production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award‐winning musical Parade.. (more...)

Photo: Disney Releases First Look at ENCHANTED Sequel DISENCHANTED

by A.A. Cristi

Disney has released a first look at Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to Enchanted, set to debut on Disney+ November 24, 2022.. (more...)

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY & KIMBERLY AKIMBO Lead in Wins for 2022 Outer Critics Circle Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC), the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, is pleased to announce the winners of the 71st Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2021-2022 Broadway and Off-Broadway season.. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look Inside Rehearsal For Broadway-Bound 1776 at A.R.T.

by Stage Tube

Get a first look inside the rehearsal room for the Broadway-bound production of 1776 at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.. (more...)

Sutton Foster, Robyn Hurder, Hugh Jackman, Myles Frost & More Nominated for 2022 Chita Rivera Awards - See the Full List!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Nominations for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards were announced today. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered shows and films that opened during the 2019-2022 theater season. . (more...)

Rosmarie Trapp, Whose Family Inspired THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Dead at 93

by A.A. Cristi

Rosmarie Trapp, whose family served as the inspiration for the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music, has passed away at age 93.. (more...)

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Paige Davis In HELLO, DOLLY! At Pioneer Theatre Company

by Stage Tube

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company 's Hello, Dolly! as the closing musical for the current season. Hello, Dolly!, based on the Thornton Wilder play The Matchmaker, went on to earn over ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score for authors Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman. The turn-of- the-century romance, bursting with music and energetic dance will run through May 28, 2022.. (more...)

West End production of My Fair Lady opens tonight, check out photos here!

