Sutton Foster, Robyn Hurder, Hugh Jackman, Myles Frost & More Nominated for 2022 Chita Rivera Awards - See the Full List!

Nominations for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards were announced today. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered shows and films that opened during the 2019-2022 theater season.

The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on June 20 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the general public at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com.

2022 CHITA RIVERA AWARD NOMINATIONS

BROADWAY



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW



Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Annie-B Parson, American Utopia

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ, The Musical

OUTSTANDING MALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW



Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

AJ Shively, Paradise Square

Tony Yazbeck, Flying Over Sunset

OUTSTANDING FEMALE DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW



Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge

Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Heather Lang, Jagged Little Pill

Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW



American Utopia

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

MJ, The Musical

Moulin Rouge

Paradise Square

The Music Man



OFF BROADWAY SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards will celebrate excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting two special awards.

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW

Josh Prince, Trevor

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN AN OFF BROADWAY SHOW

The Wrong Man



CHOREOGRAPHY IN FILM



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR A THEATRICAL RELEASE

Cinderella

Choreographer: Ashley Wallen; (Assistant Choreographer: Jenny Griffin)

Everyone's Talking About Jamie

Choreographer: Kate Prince; (Assistant Choreographer: Tommy Franzen)

In The Heights

Choreographer: Christopher Scott; (3 Associate and 3 Assistant Choreographers)

tick... tick... Boom!

Choreographer: Ryan Heffington; (Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer)

West Side Story

Choreographed: Justin Peck; (Associate Choreographer: Craig Salstein)

(Original choreography by: Jerome Robbins; Original Broadway Production Co-Choreographed by: Peter Gennaro)



OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DOCUMENTARY RELEASE

Ballerina Boys - The Trocaderos

Directors: Chana Gazit and Martie Barylick

Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters

Directors: Tom Hurwitz and Rosalynde LeBlanc

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Director: Oliver Bokelberg

First Try

Director: Josh Prince

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back

Director: John Carluccio

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as, outstanding choreography in film, that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, Off Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee

Awarding Committee

Chair: Sylviane Gold, Gary Chryst, Robert LaFosse, Donna McKechnie, Wendy Perron, and Lee Roy Reams

Broadway Nominating Committee

Chair: Wendy Federman, Melinda Atwood, Caitlin Carter, Gary Chryst, Jamie DeRoy, Peter Filichia, Dr. Louis Galli, Jonathan Herzog, Jim Kierstead, Robert LaFosse, Joe Lanteri, Donna McKechnie, Mary Beth O'Connor, Wendy Perron, Lee Roy Reams, Andy Sandberg, and Randy Skinner

Off-Broadway Nominating Committee

Chair: Andy Sandberg, Maria DiDia, Jonathan Herzog, Deidre Goodwin, Scott Jovovich, Robert LaFosse

Michael Milton

Film Nominating Committee

Chair: Jonathan C. Herzog, Steven Caras, Wilhelmina Frankfurt, Grethe B. Holby, Mary Beth O'Connor, and Andy Sandberg

* * *

Tickets for the Chita Rivera Awards are currently on sale and can be purchased at www.ChitaRiveraAwards.com. Ticket prices are as follows: $100 for a balcony ticket to the Awards ceremony, $500 for an orchestra ticket to the Awards ceremony and admission to the pre-show red carpet cocktail party and VIP reception, and $5000 for 10 Orchestra tickets to the Awards ceremony, admission for 10 to the pre-show red carpet cocktail party & 1 table at the VIP reception.

* * *

ABOUT CHITA RIVERA

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas. She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS.Her current solo CD is entitled, And Now I Swing. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.