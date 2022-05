INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/17

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/15/2022.

Of note this week, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL cancelled 4 performances (5/13 - 5/15) and

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH cancelled 3 performances (5/14 - 5/15) due to Covid cases.



This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 246,003 tickets sold and a total gross of $30,349,653. The average ticket price was $123.37.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.29%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.72% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $123.37 is down $-1.82 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN $3,377,554 HAMILTON $2,053,252 THE LION KING $1,636,928 PLAZA SUITE $1,619,811 WICKED $1,361,373



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($115,745), PARADISE SQUARE ($235,604), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($249,354), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($266,797), HANGMEN ($288,436)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT $293,436 A STRANGE LOOP $213,871 TAKE ME OUT $123,042 COMPANY $102,851 FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF $90,261



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($-1,054,792), MACBETH ($-132,111), ALADDIN ($-93,223), MRS. DOUBTFIRE ($-81,453), THE LION KING ($-79,253)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN $275.31 PLAZA SUITE $209.82 HAMILTON $200.75 MACBETH $170.70 SIX $146.11



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

PARADISE SQUARE ($42.93), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH ($48.82), FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF ($61.40), BIRTHDAY CANDLES ($71.39), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL ($73.01)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE MUSIC MAN 100.6% HADESTOWN 99.6% PLAZA SUITE 99% SIX 98.8% FUNNY GIRL 98.7%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH (44.8%), HANGMEN (47.7%), POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM AL (54.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (60%), COME FROM AWAY (60.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT 2461 FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF 1640 A STRANGE LOOP 1624 COMPANY 1461 TAKE ME OUT 869



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-5573), THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH (-933), MACBETH (-851), THE LION KING (-536), MRS. DOUBTFIRE (-488)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes No Guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..