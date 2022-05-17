VIDEO: First Look Inside Rehearsal For Broadway-Bound 1776 at A.R.T.

Get a first look inside the rehearsal room for the Broadway-bound production of 1776 at American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.

Jeffrey L. Page and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus direct a new production of the Tony Award-winning musical, reexamining this pivotal moment in American history with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

The A.R.T./Roundabout Theatre Company revival of 1776 begins at A.R.T. on Tuesday, May 17 and plays through Sunday, July 24. Following its premiere at A.R.T., 1776 will begin performances in September 2022 at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre in New York City before embarking on a 16-city national tour in February 2023.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And who does that freedom belong to?