Photo: Disney Releases First Look at ENCHANTED Sequel DISENCHANTED

Disney has released a first look at Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to Enchanted, set to debut on Disney+ on November 24, 2022.

Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, Glee star Jayma Mays, and Community's Yvette Nicole Brown will be featured in the film, along with original Enchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

Here's your ?FIRST LOOK? at Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney's #Disenchanted! See the Original movie streaming this Thanksgiving on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/HqJ4SAWOnj - Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) May 17, 2022

The original Enchanted film was written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. The plot focuses on Giselle, an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City.

The star-studded original cast included Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon.