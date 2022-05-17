Photo: Disney Releases First Look at ENCHANTED Sequel DISENCHANTED

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disenchanted
The photo features a glimpse of original film star, Amy Adams, and Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph who has joined the cast for the sequel.

May. 17, 2022  

Disney has released a first look at Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to Enchanted, set to debut on Disney+ on November 24, 2022.

Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, Glee star Jayma Mays, and Community's Yvette Nicole Brown will be featured in the film, along with original Enchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

The original Enchanted film was written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. The plot focuses on Giselle, an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City.

The star-studded original cast included Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon.



