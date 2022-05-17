VIDEO: Get A First Look At Paige Davis In HELLO, DOLLY! At Pioneer Theatre Company

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company 's Hello, Dolly! as the closing musical for the current season. Hello, Dolly!, based on the Thornton Wilder play The Matchmaker, went on to earn over ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score for authors Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman. The turn-of- the-century romance, bursting with music and energetic dance will run through May 28, 2022.

Dolly Levi is a widow, matchmaker, and also a professional meddler who 'arranges things.' Everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself! Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Hello Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish, featuring such memorable songs as "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes a Moment," "It Takes a Woman," and-of course-the title number.

Paige Davis leads the cast as Dolly Levi, the widowed matchmaker who sets out to find a wife for the grumpy half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, although it soon becomes clear that Dolly intends to marry Horace herself. Davis is a Broadway actress and Emmy-nominated television host who has a long career in theatre.

Broadway highlights include Babette in the first national touring production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the title role in the national tour of Sweet Charity, and Gloria in the Tony Award®-winning hit comedy, Boeing! Boeing! Davis' longest running association has been with Broadway's Chicago, having played Roxie Hart in multiple turns on Broadway, and on the national and international tours.

The popular host of TLC's former home improvement show "Trading Spaces," Davis is also well known to Utah audiences from ten years as the television spokesperson for R.C. WILLEY, the regional chain of furniture stores.