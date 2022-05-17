Rosmarie Trapp, Whose Family Inspired THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Dead at 93

Rosmarie Trapp, whose family served as the inspiration for the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music, has passed away at age 93.

The family shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Rosmarie Trapp passed away peacefully on Friday evening at the age of 93; she was in the presence of loved ones all day long. Her kindness, generosity, and colorful spirit were legendary, and she had a positive impact on countless lives. Please respect our family's privacy as we take time to process this loss, and prepare to celebrate the life of an amazing woman. We believe the best way to recognize Rosmarie is to demonstrate the same selfless kindness and generosity that she exemplified daily."

The eldest daughter of Georg von Trapp and his second wife Maria Augusta Kutschera, Rosmarie was born near Salzburg, Austria, on February 8, 1929. In 1938, the family was forced to flee Nazi persecution due to Captain von Trapp's refusal to accept a naval post.

The family made their way to the United States where they established a career as the Trapp Family Singers or as the von Trapp Family Choir, performing until Captain von Trapp's death in 1947.

The von Trapp Family has been cherished by generations of fans ever since the musical The Sound of Music became a Broadway legend when it opened in 1959, capturing five Tony Awards including Best Musical; the film version released in 1965 won five Academy Awards including Best Picture.

The musical is about a young Austrian postulant nun, Maria, who is sent to the villa of a retired naval officer and widower to be governess to his seven children. In the shadow of the Nazi invasion of their country, Maria brings love and music to the family. The score, which generations of fans can sing by heart, includes such memorable songs as "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "The Sound of Music," "Do-Re-Mi" and more.

Rosmarie is survived by her brother Johannes von Trapp, who is notably the last living member of the von Trapp Family Singers.