Wake Up With BWW 4/8: BOOK OF MORMON Tour Closes, and More

It was announced yesterday that the national tour of The Book of Mormon has closed prematurely due to the current health crisis.

Andrea Bocelli will stream a live performance on Easter Sunday! The music icon will give a solo performance at the history Duomo cathedral in Italy.

Watch cast members from Beautiful sing 'You've Got a Friend' and West End stars sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'

Plus, check out our list of upcoming online events available to stream today!

1) Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday

On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES

by Stage Tube

70 West End stars came together to perform a rendition of Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Miserables. The group rallied in support of Acting For Others.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover

The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Jessie Mueller and 80 Cast Members and Musicians From BEAUTIFUL Sing 'You've Got a Friend'

by TV News Desk

Cast members and musicians from the Tony Award winning Beautiful-The Carole King Musical have collaborated from their homes around the world to record a socially distanced version of 'You've Got a Friend' to create awareness to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment.. (more...)

5) THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Announces Closing

After 2,828 performances and 360 playing weeks across North America, the producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON announced today that the Jumamosi Company (second national) tour has ended its run. Originally scheduled with engagements through the summer, the decision to close was predicated by a series of cancelled dates due to public health concerns.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Live Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker tonight at 6:30pm. Watch here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Falstaff, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Leave a Light On continue with Josh Piterman, Raquel Jones, and Sabrina Aloueche. Find out more here!

- Ethan Slater will host Broadway Song/Story Time, Oneika Phillips will host Broadway Dance Party, and Gavin Lee will host Broadway Snack & Chat, all on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Lincoln Center at Home continues its Pop-Up Classroom Series with a Sculpture Workshop with Barbara Ellmann. Check it out here!

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- The Music of Oscar Levant

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

What we're watching: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL Company Unite to Sing 'Thank U'

The cast of Jagged Little Pill has come together online to sing "Thank U" - as a message of strength and solidarity during these uncertain times, and of gratitude to those serving on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social Butterfly: Kristin Chenoweth Sings Dolly Parton While Baking 'Hello Dollies'!

.@DollyParton... what else would I sing while making hello dollies?! ?‍? I miss Dolly, have learned what an oven is, and decided to bring back #CookingWithKristin! ? #9to5 pic.twitter.com/OyZoSMli2L - Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 7, 2020

In light of recent circumstances, Tony and Emmy Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth has revived her viral series, Cooking With Kristin! Check out Kristin singing some Dolly Parton while baking up some delicious 'Hello Dollies'!

