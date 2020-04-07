Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!
The family, including their four young children, tried their hand at a rewritten version of Do You Hear the People Sing?
Last week, the Marshes' cover of One Day More blew up on the internet. BroadwayWorld reported on the first video here.
Check out the new video below!
? The Marsh family are back! ?- BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 7, 2020
After taking the world by storm with their #selfisolation adaptation of 'One Day More' from @lesmisofficial... they've done it again! ⤵️
They'll be on #BBCBreakfast after 0830. pic.twitter.com/fzgA846sa4
