VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES

70 West End stars came together to perform a rendition of Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Miserables. The group rallied in support of Acting For Others.

Watch the video below!

West End Sings created a campaign on JustGiving.com and is accepting donations.

"Even though the theatre doors are closed, we can still spread a little joy during these difficult times.

We are a community and Acting for Others are there to support that community when they find themselves in real need of help.

Please give generously and most importantly stay safe, look after friends, families and neighbours. We will get through this."

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hearthewestendsing.





