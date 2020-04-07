VIDEO: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL Company Unite to Sing 'Thank U'

The cast of Jagged Little Pill has come together online to sing "Thank U" - as a message of strength and solidarity during these uncertain times, and of gratitude to those serving on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the video below!

From Alanis Morissette: "Jagged Little Pill is a community of love, sweat and tears - a vessel with its pedal to the metal on such a gorgeous mission. And this mission is no less on fire with our broadway stage being quiet (for now)," said Alanis Morissette. "A giant pause button has been pressed, on so much...asking so much of us each, with an eye toward taking care of each other, the planet, our futures, our families, our lives. So many of us are feeling terrified, helpless, angry, relieved, shocked-sometimes all at once. But we can still serve. We can still show up with our presence. We can still embrace all of our humanness."

Producers Vivek Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price added, "On behalf of the entire Jagged Little Pill family-- we wanted to come together to shine a little light while Broadway is dark, to encourage everyone to find ways to unite their own families while sheltered in place, to give thanks to those working to keep us safe, and to attempt to lift the spirits of those hardest hit. Thank U."





