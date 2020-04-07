VIDEO: Jessie Mueller and 80 Cast Members and Musicians From BEAUTIFUL Sing 'You've Got a Friend'

Click Here for More Articles on BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Cast members and musicians from the Tony Award winning Beautiful-The Carole King Musical have collaborated from their homes around the world to record a socially distanced version of "You've Got a Friend" to create awareness to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

The video premiered on CBS "This Morning" today and features appearances by cast members and musicians from the show including Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller and a special appearance by Carole King. The video also includes a message from The Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Watch the video and the CBS segment below!

Created by three long time Broadway creative collaborators, the music was arranged and produced by Jason Howland, mixed by Billy Jay Stein at Strike Audio, and the video was edited by Matt Hoffman at HMS Media.

Beautiful opened on Broadway on January 13, 2014, and went on to become a Tony, Olivier®, and Grammy® Award-winning smash hit. It played its final performance on Broadway on October 27, 2019 and began its fifth year of a national tour last September.

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

A BEAUTIFUL COLLABORATION: Since the lights went out on #Broadway because of the #virus, many stars of the stage have turned to entertaining audiences online... and uniting in a special performance.





