VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Sings Dolly Parton While Baking 'Hello Dollies'!
In light of recent circumstances, Tony and Emmy Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth has revived her viral series, Cooking With Kristin! Check out Kristin singing some Dolly Parton while baking up some delicious 'Hello Dollies'!
.@DollyParton... what else would I sing while making hello dollies?! ?? I miss Dolly, have learned what an oven is, and decided to bring back #CookingWithKristin! ? #9to5 pic.twitter.com/OyZoSMli2L- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 7, 2020
Kristin has made her voice heard on the Broadway stage, earning herself a Tony Award for her performance in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. However, it was her show-stopping performance in WICKED as Glinda that kickstarted her killer career on Broadway. Kristin has continued to engage her audiences with her astonishing vocals and irresistible charm, having been described, "she's like a singing ray of sunshine," by New York Times critic Charles Isherwood, following her most recent performance in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY.
