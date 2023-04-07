Wake Up With BWW 4/7: WICKED to Break Record, Plus a Message From Derek Klena!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

First, we'd like to wish a happy first preview to Good Night, Oscar, which begins performances on Broadway tonight!

Complete casting has been announced for Monty Python's Spamalot, coming to the Kennedy Center next month. The cast will include Michael Urie, Harvey Guillen, and more!

Wicked is set to break a record when it plays its 7,486th performance on Tuesday, April 11th at 7:00pm. The musical will surprass Cats as the 4th longest running Broadway show of all time.

Harvey Guillén, Michael Urie, and More Join SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center

by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot, which plays the Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts May 12-21, 2023. Learn more about who will star in the production here!. (more...)

WICKED Will Become The 4th Longest Running Show In Broadway History On April 11

by Stephi Wild

WICKED will play its 7,486th performance on Tuesday, April 11th at 7:00pm, surpassing Cats to become the 4th longest running production in Broadway history. The musical will also celebrate its 20th Anniversary this October.. (more...)

MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call

by Nicole Rosky

The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking technical dancers for its ensemble and understudy for Lydia Hillard (18+). Submissions are due Wednesday, April 12, 2023.. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to Christmas Day

by Stephi Wild

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, a movie musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's The Color Purple will premiere later this year. The film, previously set to come to cinemas on December 20, has now shifted its opening day to Christmas Day, December 25.. (more...)

Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody

by Michael Major

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.. (more...)

Video: Broadway Gets Miscast at Miscast23!

by Red Carpet

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. We are bringing you exclusive coverage from the red carpet in this video!. (more...)

Sutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five

by Michael Major

Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Alexander Gemignani, and more will appear in the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The appearances will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. After appearing in the series Bunheads, Foster previously recorded a rendition of 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' for Mrs. Maisel's third season.. (more...)

Interview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOON

by Michael Major

Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron channel Cabaret, Chicago, Hair, Pippin, Godspell, and more in the new season of Schmigadoon! Watch a video of Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and '70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.. (more...)

- Good Night, Oscar begins previews tonight. Meet the cast here!

