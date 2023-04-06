Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Harvey GuillÃ©n, Michael Urie, and More Join SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center

Performances will run May 12â€“21, 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023 Â 

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot, which plays the Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts May 12-21, 2023.

Joining the star-studded production are GLAAD Award winner Harvey GuillÃ©n (What We Do in the Shadows) as Patsy, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Jane Anger, Broadway Center Stage: How to Succeed...) as Sir Robin, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot, Broadway Center Stage: Guys and Dolls and The Music Man) as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud) as Sir Galahad.

They join two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot, Tony AwardÂ® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Elf, Something Rotten!) as Lady of the Lake, and two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as The Historian/Prince Herbert.

Also newly announced are Phillip Attmore, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Michael Fatica, Ryan Kasprzak, Eloise Kropp, Daniel May, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, and Kristin Piro.

Due popular demand, an 11th performance (Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m.) has been added for this new production directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway Center Stage: The Who's Tommy) with musical direction by John Bell (Into the Woods).

Lovingly ripped-off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes...a shrubbery. With music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and book and lyrics by Eric Idle, Monty Python's Spamalot is a giddy good time that proves chivalry is "not dead yet"-in fact, it's never been funnier.

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot is produced by Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Executive Producer and Vice President of Theater Jeffrey Finn, and will feature the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by JZ Casting.

Tickets for Broadway Center Stage: Monty Python's Spamalot are currently available via the Kennedy Center website, at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.



