Sutton Foster, Darren Criss & More to Appear in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five

Click Here for More on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Alexander Gemignani, and more will appear in the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Deadline reports that Foster, Criss, Hank Azaria, Danny Strong, Sean Gunn, and David Paymer will appear as guest stars in the new season. Gemignani will be featured in a heavily recurring role.

The appearances will reunite Sutton, Strong and Gunn with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. After appearing in the series Bunheads, Foster previously recorded a rendition of "I Enjoy Being a Girl" for Mrs. Maisel's third season.

In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

The series, which has shattered glass ceilings for the past six years, will Raise the Curtain on its final act on April 14, 2023 with a three-episode premiere and new episodes weekly, until the finale on May 26.

The epic, hilarious, and emotional final season of this beloved series takes us through time for a spectacular send-off, featuring the return of some familiar faces-including Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop.

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winning actress, singer and dancer most recently seen Broadway in the highly anticipated revival of The Music Man, opposite Hugh Jackman in the fall of 2020. She previously starred in the title role of The New Group's 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity. She has also been seen in Violet, The Drowsy Chaperone, Shrek, Anything Goes, Young Frankenstein, and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Recently seen on Broadway in American Buffalo, Criss made his Broadway debut in 2012, replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. In 2015, he took on the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch replacing Neil Patrick Harris, and also headlined its national tour.

Alexander Gemignani is an actor, music director, composer/lyricist, and artistic director. In 2018, he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Carousel. Select Broadway: Violet, Chicago, Les Miserables (Drama League Award nomination), Sweeney Todd (Drama Desk Award nomination), Assassins (Theatre World Award), Sunday in the Park With George.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: