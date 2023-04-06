Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call

Submissions are due Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023  

The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking technical dancers for its ensemble and understudy for Lydia Hillard (18+). Submissions are due Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Check out more details below.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Doubtfire concluded its Broadway run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on May 29th, 2022. The national tour is scheduled to launch in Fall 2023.

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winning director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award- nominated team behind Something Rotten!




