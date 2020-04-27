Wake Up With BWW 4/27: Sondheim's 90th Birthday Celebration, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Did you miss Sondheim's 90th birthday online celebration yesterday? Stream the whole virtual concert on BroadwayWorld with the link below!

Plus, check out our list of today's streaming events you can watch online!

1) VIDEO: Watch Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone & More Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday

Last night, the stars came out to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday with 'Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration'. The free online event, hosted by Raúl Esparza, took place on the exact 50th anniversary of the opening night of Sondheim's musical Company (the original production debuted on Broadway on April 26, 1970).. (more...)

2) Governor Cuomo Updates New York on Expanding Testing and More

Governor Cuomo is updating New York on the steps the state is taking toward expanding testing for COVID-19.. (more...)

3) Broadway Books: 10 MORE Theatre-Themed Memoirs to Read While in Isolation

by Stephi Wild

Looking for something new to read while stuck inside, but still need your Broadway fix? We've rounded up 10 more of our favorite theatre-themed memoirs to fill the void. With everything from Judi Dench to Tennessee Williams, Michael Crawford, Tim Rice, Anna Kendrick, and many more, this list will have something for everyone.. (more...)

4) Video Flashback: Jamison Stern Sings 'I Am What I Am' From Goodspeed Musicals LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

by Stage Tube

Goodspeed Musicals has released a flashback video to its 2015 production of La Cage Aux Folles.. (more...)

5) Video Flashback: Happy 50th Birthday, COMPANY! Watch the Original Cast Sing the Title Number

Today marks 50 years since Company first opened on Broadway. The current production of Company is flashing back to the original, with this video of the cast recording the title number for the cast album.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Anna Bolena, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Join a virtual birthday celebration for August Wilson on April 27! To mark what would have been the groundbreaking playwright's 75th birthday, the August Wilson African American Cultural Center is hosting performances and conversations that honor August Wilson's life, work, and legacy. Watch here!

- Touring cast members of The Lion King, Brandon A. McCall and Erynn Marie Dickerson, will host a workshop today at 12:30pm!

What we're geeking out over: SING STREET To Present Virtual Charity Performance Of Select Songs And Scenes

Determined to show their support to the COVID-19 first responder and essential healthcare workers and the charities assisting the theater community, the cast of Sing Street present Sing Street: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast, a chance to see the young cast perform some of their favorite scenes and songs to benefit The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

What we're watching: Watch Billy Porter, Alex Newell, JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast, and More on GLAAD's TOGETHER IN PRIDE!

Last night, GLAAD presented "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone," highlighting the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplifying messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV during this unprecedented time. The livestream will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink.

Social Butterfly: Stephen Sondheim Reveals a Scene That Was Cut From COMPANY

Elaine Stritch jogging and Bobby playing guitar in Central Park?! To celebrate 50 years since Company opened on Broadway #StephenSondheim reveals to Director #MarianneElliott the alternate ending that never made it to Broadway. pic.twitter.com/p28IBqDtoU - COMPANY (@CompanyBway) April 26, 2020

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Broadway production of Company, a new video was posted to the official Twitter page of the Broadway revival.

In the video, Stephen Sondheim tells director Marianne Elliott about a scene that was cut from the show. The scene showed Bobby making a connection with a woman passing by, showing his character development and how much he "grew up."

