SING STREET To Present Virtual Charity Performance Of Select Songs And Scenes

Determined to show their support to the COVID-19 first responder and essential healthcare workers and the charities assisting the theater community, the cast of Sing Street present Sing Street: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast, a chance to see the young cast perform some of their favorite scenes and songs to benefit The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast will take place on Thursday, April 30 from 6:30pm till 7pm (EST) exclusively on Sing Street Broadway's Facebook Page. Donations can be made directly to The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund using the Facebook "donate" button on the Facebook Live during the livestreamed event, which will be available on demand through Monday, May 4 at 6:30pm (EST).

SING STREET is a story about seeking bluer skies in a time of darkness and celebrates the joy and power of music.

Relying on the talented cast, strength of the new Broadway score and beating heart of the uplifting story, Sing Street: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast will feature songs including "Up," "Drive It Like You Stole It" and "Go Now," as well as "Love and Stars," the world premiere of a new song written for the Broadway production of Sing Street.

With 14 young cast members set to make their Broadway debuts, Sing Street was postponed when Broadway was suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19. Sing Street is directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Once), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love"), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge), and is based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney.

The Sing Street cast scattered around the world in Ireland, Great Britain, New York, California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, Florida, Vermont and Massachusetts will be performing from their homes, playing their instruments and singing, all in unison on Facebook Live with ambitious technological experimentation, using the medium of the moment with a young cast that is excited by and comfortable with the creative expression that's possible with a cell phone and a laptop.

SING STREET: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast is created by the cast with the help of Sing Street director Rebecca Taichman and the support of film-maker Henry-Alex Rubin, creative agency Droga5, production company SMUGGLER, production stage manager Matt DiCarlo, music director Fred Lassen and movement consultant Flannery Gregg, with special thanks to Patrick Daly, Alecia Parker, Sony Music Masterworks, and 321 Theatrical Management.

"We want to help the doctors, nurses and first responders who are putting themselves in harm's way so we can all stay safe in our homes. As we have our instruments and our voices, this is something we can do to help those who are on the front lines of this disaster. On behalf of our entire cast, we are encouraging everyone to support The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS" said Brenock O'Connor, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper in a joint statement. "We are excited to have this opportunity because we have found a way to play together again, hopefully capturing the charm and heart of the show from our homes around the world."

"During this time of crisis, I've been moved watching the cast and creative team put this together in order to do something charitable for the community" said producer Barbara Broccoli. "They have come up with a very ambitious and unique version of the show, until such time that they can reassemble and perform the entire show on Broadway."

"Being a small part in the journey of Sing Street is a gift. This cast is the definition of special and there is a purity that shines through regardless of the circumstance. While you have to wait to see Rebecca Taichman's stunning vision for this musical when it arrives on Broadway, you will get a glimpse of the talent, character, heart and spirit of this young cast as they raise much needed donations for The Mayor's Fund and Broadway Cares," said SMUGGLER Co-Founder and Sing Street producer Patrick Milling-Smith. "Like the rest of the world, the cast is stuck at home but determined to contribute to those who are risking their lives for us every day. We hope this event can be a reminder to us all of how fortunate we really are, how the world needs togetherness, and hopefully touch some hearts and provide a moment to pause and feel joy."

"As we all wait for the world to regain its balance, humanity is breaking out in all shapes and sizes. The best theater has always made us think, feel and escape, and this should be no different, albeit in unusual circumstances," said David Droga, Founder and Creative Chairman of Droga5. "I am so grateful to all the incredible talents from Sing Street for stepping up to help those on our frontlines in such a lateral and spontaneous manner and, hopefully, also creating something memorable for millions of us all stranded on the sidelines."

SING STREET stars Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Gus Halper as Brendan, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, Amy Warren as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Ilan Eskenazi, Dashiell Eaves, Shadia Fairuz, Sophie Hearn, Michael Lepore and Jace Reinhard.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, Sing Street celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.





