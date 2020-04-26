Governor Cuomo Updates New York on Expanding Testing and More

Governor Cuomo is updating New York on the steps the state is taking toward expanding testing for COVID-19.

In his latest daily email update, Cuomo starts by saying, "I want New Yorkers to know that what we are all doing right now is saving lives. That is no exaggeration. We have flattened the curve and brought down the infection rate of this virus."

He then goes on to detail the state's plans to expand testing criteria to include all first responders, healthcare workers and essential employees. These employees will now be able to be tested, even without symptoms. The state will continue to expand testing criteria as testing capacity increases.

Cuomo will also issue an Executive Order, which will allow all pharmacies to test for COVID-19. Over 5,000 independent pharmacies will serve as diagnostic testing locations.

The State is conducting antibody testing for frontline healthcare workers. Staff at four NYC hospitals are receiving the tests, including Bellevue Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Next week, the state will begin conducting antibody testing for first responders and transit workers, including MTA employees, New York State Police and the NYPD.

In addition to these updates, Cuomo assures New Yorkers with the good news that total hospitalizations are continuing to decline.

Read his full update here.





