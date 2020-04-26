Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Jamison Stern Sings 'I Am What I Am' From Goodspeed Musicals LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Goodspeed Musicals has released a flashback video to its 2015 production of La Cage Aux Folles.

Watch Jamison Stern sing 'I Am What I Am' in the video below!

The video was released as a Staff Pick.

Goodspeed's Sarah Manstan said, "One of my all-time favorite moments was from the song "I Am What I Am" from LA CAGE AUX FOLLES -- 'Your life is a sham / 'til you can shout out loud 'I am what I am!'' It got me every time, still does!"

