Wake Up With BWW 4/26: DRAMA LEAGUE Award Nominations, and More!

Beanie Feldstein and Ramin Karimloo

Today's top stories include the announcement of the nominations for the Drama League Awards! Plus, check out all new photos and video from opening night of Funny Girl on Broadway!

Funny Girl Opening Night

Photos: FUNNY GIRL Cast Celebrates Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

FUNNY GIRL opened last night, Sunday, April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night! Check out photos from the post-show celebration below.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of FUNNY GIRL

by Bruce Glikas

FUNNY GIRL opened last night, Sunday, April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the star-studded red carpet arrivals. Check out the photos below!. (more...)

Photos: Beanie Feldstein and the Cast of FUNNY GIRL Take Their Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

Funny Girl stars Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rose Brice.. (more...)

Drama League Awards

2022 Drama League Awards Nominations Announced- Full List!

by Nicole Rosky

The Drama League today announced the 2022 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.. (more...)

More Top Stories

VIDEO: HBO Shares SPRING AWAKENING: THOSE YOU'VE KNOWN Documentary Trailer

by Michael Major

The documentary pulls back the curtain to showcase the reunited original cast, including Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele, and creative team at rehearsals, in their homes and backstage. The film features electrifying performances from the reunion concert in November 2021, newly filmed interviews, candid archival video and photographs.. (more...)

Jordan Donica, Maree Johnson, and Kanisha Marie Feliciano Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

by Stephi Wild

Jordan Donica, who made his Broadway debut in PHANTOM playing 'Raoul,' will return to the role beginning Sunday, May 29 for a limited engagement. Maree Johnson will return to the Broadway cast as 'Madame Giry' on Monday, May 16. The cast will welcome new Ensemble member Kanisha Marie Feliciano, making her PHANTOM debut on Monday, May 9. . (more...)

Ali Stroker, Daniel J. Watts & More to Star in Danai Gurira Led RICHARD III at Free Shakespeare in the Park

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Public Theater announced complete casting today for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of RICHARD III, kicking off the 60th Anniversary Season at The Delacorte Theater.. (more...)

39th Elliot Norton Awards Nominations Announced - See the Full List!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

More than 60 nominations in over two dozen categories of outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and productions were announced today by the Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) for the 39th Elliot Norton Awards.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

A Strange Loop opens on Broadway, check out photos here!

59E59 kicks off VOLT Festival with The Lucky Star previews, learn more here!

Anchuli Felicia King's Golden Shield begins previews off-Broadway, go inside rehearsal here!

