Jordan Donica, Maree Johnson, and Kanisha Marie Feliciano Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera today announced upcoming cast changes for the Broadway production. Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, PHANTOM is the longest-running show in Broadway history and recently celebrated a record-breaking 34 years at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street).

Jordan Donica, who made his Broadway debut in PHANTOM in June 2016 playing the dashing vicomte 'Raoul,' will return to the role beginning Sunday, May 29 for a limited engagement. He currently stars as 'Jordan Chase' in the CW series "Charmed," and his stage credits since PHANTOM include 'Freddy' in the Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady and 'Marquis de Lafayette' and 'Thomas Jefferson' in the Los Angeles and San Francisco companies of Hamilton. He also starred as 'Lancelot' in the LCT gala production of Camelot and will play 'Rapunzel's Prince' in the upcoming Encores! production of Into the Woods. Mr. Donica is a native of Indianapolis.

Current 'Raoul' John Riddle will be taking a leave of absence beginning Sunday, May 29 to appear in the original Off-Broadway cast of the upcoming new musical Titanique. He'll return to PHANTOM as 'Raoul' on Monday, August 1.

Maree Johnson, currently on leave from playing the mysterious ballet mistress 'Madame Giry' in the New York cast to play the same role in the just-concluded unique outdoor production of PHANTOM (presented by Handa Opera on Sydney Harbor), will return to the Broadway cast on Monday, May 16. An Australian native, Ms. Johnson's long history with the musical began when she was an original cast member and 'Christine' cover for the premiere Australian production in Melbourne in 1990. She would take over the role of 'Christine' after the production moved to Sydney. Years later, in May 2017, she returned to the musical, this time cast as 'Madame Giry' on Broadway.

PHANTOM veteran Rebecca Eichenberger, who returned to the role of 'Madame Giry' for a limited time during Ms. Johnson's leave, will conclude her return engagement on Sunday, May 15.

In addition, the cast will welcome new Ensemble member Kanisha Marie Feliciano, making her PHANTOM debut on Monday, May 9. Playing the role of the 'Page,' she will also understudy the leading role of 'Christine.' She joins the production after making her Broadway debut last season in Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theater and hails from Quakertown, PA.

Continuing in their principal roles are Ben Crawford as 'The Phantom,' Emilie Kouatchou as 'Christine,' Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Sara Esty as 'Meg Giry.' At certain performances, Julia Udine plays 'Christine.'

The Ensemble currently features Giselle Alvarez, Polly Baird, Janinah Burnett, Xiaoxiao Cao, David Michael Garry, Chris Georgetti, Kelly Jeanne Grant, Katharine Heaton, Satomi Hofmann, Ted Keegan, Kfir, Kelly Loughran, Scott Mikita, Greg Mills, Justin Peck, Patricia Phillips, Richard Poole, Jessica Radetsky, Lindsay Roberts, Janet Saia, Paul A. Schaefer, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Jeremy Stolle, Carrington Vilmont, Jim Weitzer, Elizabeth Welch and Erica Wong.

Following the industry-wide shut down due to the Covid pandemic, the New York production reopened on October 22, with an outdoor block party that made headlines around the world. As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, The Phantom of the Opera remains an iconic New York City landmark. The Broadway production has played a staggering more than 13,500 performances and been seen by more than 19 million people.

The PHANTOM Orchestra - Broadway's largest, with 27 members - performs under the musical supervision of David Caddick.

Jordan Donica (Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny, May 29 - July 31) is currently starring as Jordan Chase in the fourth season of the CW's Charmed. He recently guest starred in the award-winning police procedural drama Blue Bloods. Jordan originated the role of Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Tony nominated Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady. Jordan starred as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Los Angeles and San Francisco companies of Hamilton. A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jordan made his debut starring as the leading man, Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny, in the historic Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. In addition to his theater and TV work, Jordan was featured at the Washington National Opera gala at The Kennedy Center, the Pasadena Symphony, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. He starred as Lancelot in Lincoln Center Theater's gala production of Camelot, opposite Lin Manuel Miranda, and will play Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods at Encores!. Jordan was featured at the American Songbook Hall of Fame celebration at the invitation of Michael Feinstein. Jordan directed a gala performance of the play "Exonerated" at Northwestern University for the Center on Wrongful Convictions and is currently at work writing his musical, "Bully". Jordan is a 2016 graduate of Otterbein University, where he graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre Cum Laude. An ambassador for The Innocence Project, family is everything to Jordan, because without the "little village" of women who raised him, he would not be where he is today. "Every day is a gift."

Maree Johnson (Madame Giry as of May 16), direct from playing Madame Giry in the Handa Opera production on Sydney Harbour, is thrilled to rejoin the Phantom Phamily in New York. She previously played Christine Daaé in Cameron Mackintosh's original Australian production. Other credits include Cats (Grizabella), Les Misérables, West Side Story (Maria), My Fair Lady (Eliza), Scrooge (Isabel/Helen), concert productions of Follies (Young Heidi, Young Sally) and the lead in Sondheim's You're Gonna Love Tomorrow at Sydney Opera House. U.S. credits include Zorba (The Widow), Passion (Fosca, Barrymore Award nomination) and Myths & Hymns (Emily). As always, all my love to Jason, Audra and Helena. Visit: www.mareejohnson.com and @mareejohnsonactor

Kanisha Marie Feliciano (Page as of May 9). Broadway debut: Flying Over Sunset. Credits: Abduction of the Seraglio, Little Women, Dinner at Eight, Don Pasquale, The Ballad of Baby Doe. MM, U of Houston. BM, Westminster Choir College. Love to Nova Thomas and Tom Jaber for helping me find my voice, and to friends and family for unwavering support.



Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,500 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street).

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has played to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages for more than 70,000 performances. It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been the largest single generator of income and jobs in Broadway and U.S. theatrical history. In the New York production alone, an estimated 6,500 people (including 400 actors) have been employed during its more than three decades run.

The musical's flagship London production reopened at its home and birthplace, Her Majesty's Theatre, on August 8 to rave reviews. Internationally, the musical just concluded a unique outdoor production presented by Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour. Under the stars, on a floating stage in front of the Sydney Opera House, the production was directed by Simon Phillips and designed by Gabriela Tylesova. The next opening will be Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular, new production, directed by Laurence Connor. In its Australian premiere, the non-replica production will play the Sydney Opera House in August 2022 and Arts Centre Melbourne in October 2022. The World Tour of the original production is scheduled to open later this year in China with dates yet to be announced.