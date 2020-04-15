Wake Up With BWW 4/15: Lortel Award Nominations Announced, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Nominations for the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced yesterday by theatre veterans Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer. Check out the full list of nominees here!

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, spoke with Good Morning America about her husband's battle with COVID-19, his symptoms, and more.

Yesterday, a Glee reunion took place on Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky! Included were cast members Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, and Kevin McHale.

1) VIDEO: ALADDIN Cast Members Teach the 'Arabian Nights' Choreography

Cast members from Aladdin on Broadway joined forces to create a dance tutorial for the song 'Arabian Nights'!. (more...)

2) THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera this Friday April 17 at 7pm GMT!. (more...)

3) QUIZ: Finish the Broadway Lyrics!

Listening to Broadway cast recordings on repeat finally comes in handy! Take our quiz!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: The Public Theater Shares HAMILTON's Tribute to A CHORUS LINE

The Public Theater is bringing joy to theater-lovers by sharing videos and digital pieces from their past and not-so-distant past! In April 1975, A CHORUS LINE began in the Newman Theater at The Public. Forty years later, the cast of HAMILTON paid tribute to the production and celebrated with the original company. Watch the video below!. (more...)

5) Living Room Concerts: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Gabrielle Carrubba Sings From The Show!

For today's performance we've got Dear Evan Hansen's Gabrielle Carrubba singing 'Only Us' from the show!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowatHome series continues with Lorna Luft's To "L" and Back tonight at 6:30pm. Watch here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's La Rondine, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Leave a Light On continue with Laura Baldwin and Declan Bennett. Find out more here!

- Brittany Zeinstra hosts Broadway Song/Story Time and NaTonia Monet hosts a Broadway Dance Party on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

Awards: THE WRONG MAN, A STRANGE LOOP & More Nominated for Lucille Lortel Awards- Updating Live!

Nominations for the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced yesterday by theatre veterans Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer.

Check out the full list of nominees here!

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- Music By Michael!

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

What we're geeking out over: Watch a GLEE Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky

Stars in The House continued last night for a GLEE reunion with Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, and Kevin McHale.

What we're watching: Nick Corderos' Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Details of His Battle with COVID-19 on GMA

Amanda Kloots, celebrity fitness instructor and wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero, spoke with GOOD MORNING AMERICA about Cordero, as he fights for his life in the ICU against COVID-19.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Caissie Levy, who turns 39 today!

Levy most recently starred on Broadway as Elsa in Frozen. Other credits: Broadway: Fantine in the 2014 revival of Les Miserables; Molly in Ghost (and West End/cast album); Sheila in the 2009 revival of Hair (and West End/cast album); Elphaba in Wicked (and Los Angeles); Penny in Hairspray (and first national tour/Toronto). Off-Broadway: First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater/cast album); Sara in Murder Ballad; Maureen in Rent (national tour). She has performed solo internationally, including with Sir Rod Stewart in Las Vegas, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and recent Carnegie Hall debut with the NY Pops. Her solo album With You is available on iTunes.

